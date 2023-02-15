Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

3 confirmed killed in Russian rocket attack on Pokrovsk

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 15, 2023 10:49 PM 1 min read
Emergency services finish rescue work on an apartment building damaged by a Russian rocket in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, on Feb. 15, 2022 (Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Emergency services have completed rescue operations and confirmed that three people were killed in the Feb. 15 Russian rocket attack on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Eleven other people were injured in the attack, with one in a critical condition, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram.

Pokrovsk lies in the west of Donetsk Oblast, around 40 kilometers from the front line.

According to Kyrylenko, the attack was carried out using a Soviet-era unguided Smerch multiple-launch rocket system.

Four apartment buildings and one school was damaged in the attack.

Russian strike on residential building injures at least 12 in Pokrovsk
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.