Russian forces launch drone attack on Odesa, Odesa Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 4, 2023 2:50 AM
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a drone attack on Odesa and the surrounding region overnight on April 4, the Odesa Regional State Administration reported.

Russia reportedly attacked the oblast with drones and, according to local authorities, an unspecified number of drones were downed by Ukraine’s air defense units.

The Odesa Regional State Administration noted that a second wave of attacks is possible and encouraged residents to heed the air raid sirens, taking shelter underground if possible.

Suspilne media outlet reported at around 1:00 a.m. that its correspondents heard an explosion in Odesa.

On March 23, Ukraine's Air Force downed two Russian missiles over Odesa Oblast. Russian troops launched the missiles from the Black Sea using Su-35 fighter jets, according to the report.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
