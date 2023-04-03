Russian forces launch drone attack on Odesa, Odesa Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a drone attack on Odesa and the surrounding region overnight on April 4, the Odesa Regional State Administration reported.

Russia reportedly attacked the oblast with drones and, according to local authorities, an unspecified number of drones were downed by Ukraine’s air defense units.

The Odesa Regional State Administration noted that a second wave of attacks is possible and encouraged residents to heed the air raid sirens, taking shelter underground if possible.

Suspilne media outlet reported at around 1:00 a.m. that its correspondents heard an explosion in Odesa.

On March 23, Ukraine's Air Force downed two Russian missiles over Odesa Oblast. Russian troops launched the missiles from the Black Sea using Su-35 fighter jets, according to the report.