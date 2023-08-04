Russian forces injure civilian in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops hit the village of Stanislav in Kherson Oblast on Aug. 4, wounding a 40-year-old man, the regional administration reported.

At least four houses were damaged in the attack, according to the report.



Earlier the same day, Russia launched an airstrike on the village of Odradokamianka, Kherson Oblast. A 50-year-old civilian man was injured.

Kherson and other regional settlements on the Kyiv-controlled west bank of the Dnipro River, such as Stanislav, have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since Ukrainian forces liberated them in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

On Aug. 3, Russian attacks wounded nine residents of the region, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote. The Russian military reportedly hit residential areas, a church and another religious facility, a park, a cinema, an infrastructure facility, a shopping mall, a medical facility, and a prison.