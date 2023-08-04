Civilian injured in Russian airstrike on village in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian airstrike on the village of Odradokamianka in Kherson Oblast at around 10 a.m. on Aug. 4 injured a civilian, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

"According to an investigation, on Aug. 4 at around 10:05, the Russian military attacked one of the settlements of the Tiahynka community," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

According to the prosecutors, Russian forces launched a guided aerial bomb against the village, injuring a 50-year-old man in his garden. The wounded resident was taken into medical care, the officials said.

The strike also reportedly damaged several houses and farm buildings.

Nine people were injured in Kherson Oblast on Aug. 3, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

This included four workers of the State Emergency Service who were putting out a fire at a Kherson church caused by a previous attack, a volunteer from Norway, and four other residents of Kherson.