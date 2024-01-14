Skip to content
Police: Russia destroys granary in Kharkiv Oblast

by Dominic Culverwell January 14, 2024 10:26 PM 1 min read
Aftermath of a Russian strike on a granary in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast. Jan. 14, 2024. (Serhii Bolvinov/ Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck grain silos in the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, destroying the grain inside, regional senior investigator for the Ukrainian police Serhii Bolvinov reported on Jan. 14.

Two air-dropped gliding bombs were launched over the previous night, hitting grain storage facilities and a processing building. According to Bolvinov, the security guards on duty were not injured and no casualties were reported.  

“Destroyed crops and destroyed premises - the Russians continue to raid civilian objects,” Bolvinov wrote on Facebook.

Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukrainian businesses, particularly those in the agricultural sector, as part of its economic war.

As a result, Ukraine’s GDP declined by roughly a third in 2022, although the economy currently shows signs of improvement as businesses adapt to wartime conditions.

According to the World Bank, 20% of Ukrainian businesses have suffered damage from Russian aggression while 70% have been hit financially. Those in Ukraine’s eastern regions, such as Kharkiv, have suffered the most.

Author: Dominic Culverwell
