Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Russian forces attack Donetsk Oblast, injuring 2

by Martin Fornusek June 12, 2023 3:12 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian rocket strikes on Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, June 12, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast for the second time on June 12, injuring two civilians, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

Two rockets hit the city at around 9:10 a.m., damaging a cultural center and a high-rise residential building, Kyrylenko said.

According to the governor, the latest strike has not resulted in any fatalities thus far, and those injured are receiving medical attention.

"Russians are erasing yet another Ukrainian city from the face of the earth, regardless of the people who still remain there. We put maximum effort into saving those in lethal danger," Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram.

Russian forces conducted massive strikes against Avdiivka earlier this morning, as well as on June 11, killing one resident.

Two more people were injured in Ivanivske and five settlements and two communities in Donetsk Oblast have been bombed over the past day.

The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
