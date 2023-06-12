Governor: Russian forces attack Donetsk Oblast, injuring 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast for the second time on June 12, injuring two civilians, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

Two rockets hit the city at around 9:10 a.m., damaging a cultural center and a high-rise residential building, Kyrylenko said.

According to the governor, the latest strike has not resulted in any fatalities thus far, and those injured are receiving medical attention.

"Russians are erasing yet another Ukrainian city from the face of the earth, regardless of the people who still remain there. We put maximum effort into saving those in lethal danger," Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram.

Russian forces conducted massive strikes against Avdiivka earlier this morning, as well as on June 11, killing one resident.

Two more people were injured in Ivanivske and five settlements and two communities in Donetsk Oblast have been bombed over the past day.