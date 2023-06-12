Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 18 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops carried out strikes on nine Ukrainian oblasts over the past 24 hours, killing four civilians and wounding 18, according to regional authorities.

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Luhansk oblasts.

Russian forces struck southern Kherson Oblast 26 times on June 11, firing 132 rounds from artillery, mortars, Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), aviation, and drones, the regional administration wrote.

The attacks killed three civilians in the region and wounded 12 more, according to Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

In Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person in Avdiivka and injured two more in Ivanivske, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Russia hit five settlements and two communities in the region, damaging two houses, outbuildings, and a depot, said Kyrylenko.

Russian troops hit four districts in Kharkiv Oblast with mortars, artillery, and missiles, wounding a 40-year-old man in the village of Vilkhuvatka and a 33-year-old man in Shevchenkove, reported Governor Oleh Syniehubov. The damages in Kharkiv Oblast include at least 16 houses, an industrial facility, garages, and outbuildings, he added.

In Luhansk Oblast, a man received a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wounds in a Russian attack on the village of Nevske near the border with Donetsk Oblast, according to the regional administration. Russia reportedly struck six settlements in the region, damaging infrastructure facilities.

Russian forces attacked 17 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast 74 times over the past day using MLRS and artillery, as reported by the regional administration. A 50-year-old woman was wounded in a Russian attack on the village of Novoselivka, reads the report.







