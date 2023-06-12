Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 18 over past day

by Dinara Khalilova June 12, 2023 10:25 AM 2 min read
A house damaged by one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast on June 11-12, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops carried out strikes on nine Ukrainian oblasts over the past 24 hours, killing four civilians and wounding 18, according to regional authorities.

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Luhansk oblasts.

Russian forces struck southern Kherson Oblast 26 times on June 11, firing 132 rounds from artillery, mortars, Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), aviation, and drones, the regional administration wrote.

The attacks killed three civilians in the region and wounded 12 more, according to Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

In Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person in Avdiivka and injured two more in Ivanivske, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Russia hit five settlements and two communities in the region, damaging two houses, outbuildings, and a depot, said Kyrylenko.

Russian troops hit four districts in Kharkiv Oblast with mortars, artillery, and missiles, wounding a 40-year-old man in the village of Vilkhuvatka and a 33-year-old man in Shevchenkove, reported Governor Oleh Syniehubov. The damages in Kharkiv Oblast include at least 16 houses, an industrial facility, garages, and outbuildings, he added.

In Luhansk Oblast, a man received a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wounds in a Russian attack on the village of Nevske near the border with Donetsk Oblast, according to the regional administration. Russia reportedly struck six settlements in the region, damaging infrastructure facilities.

Russian forces attacked 17 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast 74 times over the past day using MLRS and artillery, as reported by the regional administration. A 50-year-old woman was wounded in a Russian attack on the village of Novoselivka, reads the report.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Comments

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.