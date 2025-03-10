The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, State Border Guard, Sumy Oblast, War, Russia, Kursk Oblast
Edit post

Russia attempting to gain foothold in Sumy Oblast, Border Guard warns

by Martin Fornusek March 10, 2025 1:33 PM 2 min read
Service members of the 117th Brigade of the Territorial Defence Forces walk through a forest after operating a Ukrainian-made 120mm mortar toward Russian positions on March 9, 2025, in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine. (Diego Fedele/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces are attempting to establish a foothold near Novenke, a Ukrainian village in Sumy Oblast near the border with Russia's Kursk Oblast, State Border Guard spokesperson Andrii Demchenko said on air on March 10.

The news comes after Russia reportedly achieved a breakthrough in Kursk Oblast, seeking to encircle the Ukrainian forces fighting there and penetrate the Ukrainian border.

"These are small assault units, composed of a few people. They try to penetrate our territory, accumulate forces, and advance further into Ukraine, probably to cut off logistical routes," Demchenko said on national television.

Moscow's troops have been reportedly trying to push toward Novenke, a village lying 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of the regional center, Sumy, for several weeks.

The battlefield situation at the Ukraine-Russia border areas of the Sumy and Kursk oblasts as of March 10, 2025, according to DeepState. The village of Novenke marked with a black symbol, the Ukrainian salient in Kursk Oblast marked in blue. (DeepState/Open Street Maps)

Ukrainian artillery and drone units continue attacking Russian troops, preventing them from accumulating forces, the spokesperson added.

Concerns about the Ukrainian operation in Kursk Oblast, ongoing since August 2024, have mounted over the weekend amid reports of Russian advances. The development came shortly after the U.S. cut off military and intelligence support for Ukraine, allegedly to push Kyiv to the negotiating table.

A potential loss of the Kursk salient or Russian advances in Sumy Oblast would likely weaken Ukraine's negotiating position as it prepares for initial rounds of talks with the U.S. in Saudi Arabia.

Russian forces have begun collapsing the northern part of the Ukrainian Kursk salient, while destroyed bridges complicate Ukraine's ability to withdraw toward the key town of Sudzha, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think-tank said on March 9.

Moscow has also reportedly deployed North Korean troops in the renewed attack in Kursk Oblast.

US has ‘just about’ lifted pause on intelligence sharing with Ukraine, Trump tells media
When asked whether the U.S. would end the suspension of intelligence sharing, Trump told reporters, “We just about have,” according to Reuters.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

12:36 PM

US officially closes 83% of USAID programs.

The U.S. has officially canceled 83% of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) programs, with the roughly 1,000 remaining contracts to be administered by the State Department, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on March 10.
2:47 AM

Ukraine 'may not survive,' Trump says.

"Are you comfortable with that? The fact that you walked away, and Ukraine may not survive?" Fox News correspondent Maria Bartiromo asked the president. "Well, it may not survive anyway," Trump said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

