Russian forces attack State Emergency Service unit in Kharkiv Oblast

Russian forces launched an attack against the State Emergency Service's unit in the village of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast, the State Emergency Service reported on Sept. 12.

The strike was carried out at around 1 p.m. and damaged the windows of a building and a service car, as well as other private automotive transport.

No casualties have been reported as a result of the attack.

The eastern Kharkiv Oblast, which has been mostly liberated from Russian occupation in last fall's counteroffensive, suffers from Russian strikes on a regular basis.