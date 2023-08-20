Russian forces attack Kherson, Kharkiv oblasts, killing 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have shelled Kherson Oblast, injuring one civilian, and attacked Kharkiv Oblast, killing one man, the authorities reported on Aug. 20.

The Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian artillery hit the village of Zolota Balka five times, injuring a 69-year-old man.

Zolota Balka sits on the western bank of the Dnipro River. The area is subjected to daily Russian shelling and air attacks from across the river, where Russian troops have been stationed since they were pushed back from the western bank during a Ukrainian counteroffensive in November last year.

The State Emergency Service also reported that Russian forces hit a non-functional hospital and a residential area in the town of Vovchanks, Kharkiv Oblast, killing a man born in 1952.

The fire caused by the attack was extinguished, according to the report.

Russian forces also damaged a house when attacking downtown Kupiansk, which was liberated by the Ukrainian troops during the counteroffensive last September.

No casualties were reported in the Kupiansk attack.