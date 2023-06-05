Russian forces attack Kharkiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched several missiles into Kharkiv around midnight on June 5, Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram.

In a separate message, Terekhov said that the State Emergency Services were working at the site of the explosions. Hits were reported in the center as well as the Slobidskyi District of the city. No casualties have been reported.

Earlier on June 5, Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian forces attacked the town of Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast, killing at least one and injuring eight.

Since February 24, 2022, Kharkiv Oblast has been subjected to almost daily attacks from Russian forces due to its close proximity to the Russian border.