Russian forces attack Chernihiv Oblast, killing 1 person

This audio is created with AI assistance

One woman was killed by Russian strikes in Chernihiv Oblast, regional Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported on May 4.

According to Chaus, there were 17 explosions during the day near the Novhorod-Siverskyi and Koryukivka districts.

Around 11:20 p.m. local time, as a result of an airstrike in the village of Ivanivka in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district, a residential building and an outbuilding caught fire, while another building was damaged.

A woman in her 80s was killed in the attack, Chaus wrote.

The border regions of northern and eastern Ukraine, such as Chernihiv Oblast, suffer from constant attacks due to their proximity to Russia.