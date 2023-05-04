Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian forces attack Chernihiv Oblast, killing 1 person

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 4, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

One woman was killed by Russian strikes in Chernihiv Oblast, regional Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported on May 4.

According to Chaus, there were 17 explosions during the day near the Novhorod-Siverskyi and Koryukivka districts.

Around 11:20 p.m. local time, as a result of an airstrike in the village of Ivanivka in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district, a residential building and an outbuilding caught fire, while another building was damaged.

A woman in her 80s was killed in the attack, Chaus wrote.

The border regions of northern and eastern Ukraine, such as Chernihiv Oblast, suffer from constant attacks due to their proximity to Russia.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
