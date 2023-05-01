Russia hits Chernihiv Oblast with guided bombs, killing child

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops launched two guided bombs at Chernihiv Oblast’s village of Lyzunivka on May 1, Ukraine’s Northern Operational Command reported.

The attack killed a 14-year-old child and injured two more people, according to the report.

A school and several houses were partially destroyed, the military added. The information on casualties is being clarified.

The border regions of northern and eastern Ukraine, such as Chernihiv Oblast, suffer from constant attacks due to their proximity to Russia.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, Russian attacks across Ukraine have killed at least 477 children and wounded over 960 since Feb. 24, 2022.

Russia’s war has destroyed or damaged over 3,000 educational institutions in Ukraine, according to a report published by the Kyiv School of Economics on March 22.