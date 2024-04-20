Skip to content
Russian forces attack 5 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 4

by Rachel Amran April 20, 2024 6:01 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian air strike on the city of Sumy on April 12, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sumy Oblast military administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked five communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast, injuring four people, the regional administration reported on April 19. At least 33 explosions were recorded.

The communities of Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, and Berestivka were targeted. Four civilians were injured in Bilopillia as a result of the shelling.

The Russian military struck the communities using artillery fire, aerial missile strikes, drones, mines, and mortar shelling.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 16,000 residents, experienced the most attacks, with 19 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russian border.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered the evacuation of children from 52 settlements in Sumy Oblast on April 5.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experiencing multiple attacks per day.

Ukraine war latest: First Russian Tu-22M3 bomber downed, strikes in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kill 7
Key developments on April 19: * Ukraine downs Russian Tu-22M3 bomber for first time, says Air Force * Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kill 7, including children, injure over 30 * At NATO-Ukraine Council, Stoltenberg says allies pledge more air defense systems * Netherlands allocates ov…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Rachel Amran
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:26 PM

Senate Democrats back Johnson's foreign aid bills.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on April 19 that Senate Democrats will support House Speaker Mike Johnson's series of bills that includes aid for Ukraine, Israel, and other priorities if they pass the House.
10:01 PM

Russian attack on Kherson kills 80-year-old woman.

In a post on Telegram, the head of the city's military administration, Roman Mrochko, said the victim was walking the streets when she was hit in an attack launched from the occupied east bank of Kherson.
7:20 PM

Netherlands allocates over $210 million for ammunition for Ukraine.

Specifically, the country is devoting 150 million euros ($160 million) to Germany's Immediate Action on Air Defence initiative. The Netherlands has also allocated 60 million euros ($64 million) for the purchase of short-range air defense hardware, for example, to combat Russian drones.
