Russian forces attack 5 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces attacked five communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast, injuring four people, the regional administration reported on April 19. At least 33 explosions were recorded.

The communities of Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, and Berestivka were targeted. Four civilians were injured in Bilopillia as a result of the shelling.

The Russian military struck the communities using artillery fire, aerial missile strikes, drones, mines, and mortar shelling.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 16,000 residents, experienced the most attacks, with 19 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russian border.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered the evacuation of children from 52 settlements in Sumy Oblast on April 5.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experiencing multiple attacks per day.