Russia attacks 5 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1

Russian forces attacked five border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on April 18, firing 14 times and causing at least 82 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, Svesa, and Novo Sloboda were targeted. One civilian was injured in the Bilopillia community.

The Russian military struck the communities using artillery fire, aerial missile strikes, FPV drones, and mortar shelling, while also dropping mines.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 16,000 residents, experienced the most attacks, with 61 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukiraine-Russian border.

Residents in Sumy Oblast have been experiencing daily threats of shelling, but attacks have intensified in recent weeks, prompting large-scale evacuations from the region.