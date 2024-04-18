Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Sumy, Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks, Ukraine-Russia border
Edit post

Russia attacks 5 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1

by Sonya Bandouil April 19, 2024 2:59 AM 1 min read
Rescuers use high-rise equipment and special tools to search for people under the rubble of a five-story residential building destroyed by one of the Shahed drones launched by Russian troops to attack Sumy, northern Ukraine, on March 13, 2024. (Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces attacked five border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on April 18, firing 14 times and causing at least 82 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, Svesa, and Novo Sloboda were targeted. One civilian was injured in the Bilopillia community.

The Russian military struck the communities using artillery fire, aerial missile strikes, FPV drones, and mortar shelling, while also dropping mines.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 16,000 residents, experienced the most attacks, with 61 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukiraine-Russian border.

Residents in Sumy Oblast have been experiencing daily threats of shelling, but attacks have intensified in recent weeks, prompting large-scale evacuations from the region.

UPDATE: Russian missile attack on Chernihiv kills 18, injures 78, including children
In total, 78 people, including four children, were confirmed injured as of the morning of April 18. The search and rescue operation was completed at around 9:15 a.m. local time.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:44 PM

IMF: Ukraine needs $42 billion in budget support for 2024.

Speaking in Washington, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she was "confident" this would be achieved but added that fully addressing the country’s economic problems would require ending Russia's full-scale invasion.
9:35 PM

US House Democrats back Johnson's foreign aid bills.

"We're going to do what's necessary to make sure the national security bill gets over the finish line," House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said. "It's not Johnson's foreign aid package. It's America's foreign aid package in terms of meeting our national security needs."
3:55 PM

Borrell calls on EU states to send anti-missile systems to Ukraine.

"We have Patriots, we have anti-missile systems. We have to take them (out) from our barracks where they are just in case and send them to Ukraine where the war is raging," Josep Borrell told reporters after a Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers meeting on the island of Capri.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.