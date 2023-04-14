Russian forces attack 2 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian troops attacked two communities in Sumy Oblast on April 13.

According to Ukrainian officials, Russian forces targeted the communities of Bilopillia and Esman. No casualties or damages were reported.

Officials recorded 22 strikes with mortars, grenade launchers, and artillery in Billopillia and Esman.

The military administration also said that no groups of deployable Russian forces were observed across the border.

Sumy Oblast is located at Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian attacks across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian control in early April 2022.