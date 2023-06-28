Russian forces attack 11 oblasts, kill at least 10 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past day, Russian strikes targeted 11 oblasts, killing at least 10 civilians, Ukrainian regional administrations reported on the morning of June 28.

Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Luhansk oblasts came under attack.

In Donetsk Oblast, Kramatorsk was struck by two Russian missile strikes on June 27, Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak reported.

Yermak wrote on Telegram that the first strike hit a restaurant in the city's center, and the other targeted the nearby settlement of Bilenke.

At least nine people were killed, Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Vasyliev confirmed after another body was retrieved from the rubble, while 60 people were injured, according to the State Emergency Service as of 12 p.m. local time.

Russian forces reportedly launched 16 attacks on populated areas with Grad missiles, FAB-500 guided bombs, Iskander missiles, tanks and artillery.

They hit 15 residential buildings, three shops, a cafe, a registry office, two power lines, cars, a sports complex, and a post office.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russia launched 77 attacks on 16 towns and villages in the region with artillery, drones, and from aircraft.

Russian shelling killed a 77-year-old man in Orikhiv and injured nine people, including a 75-year-old man in Piatykhatky, a 70-year-old resident of Orikhiv, and two women aged 87 years-old and 78 years old.

Local authorities reported damages to apartments, houses, and garages.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces shelled the region 72 times, including two on Kherson. Russian shelling wounded three over the past day.

In Poltava Oblast, Russian shelling wounded a child after Kh-22 missiles hit Kremenchuk, but the child is reportedly in a stable state.

Attacks were recorded against Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk oblasts but local officials reported no property damage or casualties.