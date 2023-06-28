Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian forces attack 11 oblasts, kill at least 10 over past day

by The Kyiv Independent June 28, 2023 12:36 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past day, Russian strikes targeted 11 oblasts, killing at least 10 civilians, Ukrainian regional administrations reported on the morning of June 28.

Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Luhansk oblasts came under attack.

In Donetsk Oblast, Kramatorsk was struck by two Russian missile strikes on June 27, Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak reported.

Yermak wrote on Telegram that the first strike hit a restaurant in the city's center, and the other targeted the nearby settlement of Bilenke.

At least nine people were killed, Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Vasyliev confirmed after another body was retrieved from the rubble, while 60 people were injured, according to the State Emergency Service as of 12 p.m. local time.

Russian forces reportedly launched 16 attacks on populated areas with Grad missiles, FAB-500 guided bombs, Iskander missiles, tanks and artillery.

They hit 15 residential buildings, three shops, a cafe, a registry office, two power lines, cars, a sports complex, and a post office.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russia launched 77 attacks on 16 towns and villages in the region with artillery, drones, and from aircraft.

Russian shelling killed a 77-year-old man in Orikhiv and injured nine people, including a 75-year-old man in Piatykhatky, a 70-year-old resident of Orikhiv, and two women aged 87 years-old and 78 years old.

Local authorities reported damages to apartments, houses, and garages.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces shelled the region 72 times, including two on Kherson.  Russian shelling wounded three over the past day.

In Poltava Oblast, Russian shelling wounded a child after Kh-22 missiles hit Kremenchuk, but the child is reportedly in a stable state.

Attacks were recorded against Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk oblasts but local officials reported no property damage or casualties.

UPDATED: Russian missiles hit downtown Kramatorsk, at least 9 killed, 60 injured
Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast was struck by two Russian missile strikes on June 27, President’s Office Head Andriy Yermak reported. At least eight people were killed, including a 15-year-old minor, and 47 were wounded, which included a year-old baby, the State Emergency Service informed.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
