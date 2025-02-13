'We cannot defend ourselves' — Russian drones crash, explode in Moldova during attack on Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Several Russian drones launched in a mass overnight attack on Ukraine on Feb. 13 flew into Moldovan airspace with at least one exploding, and one crashing on the country's territory, Moldovan media outlet NewsMaker reported.

"Russian drones and bombs are falling and exploding in our villages. And we must recognize that we cannot defend ourselves against them," Moldovan President Maia Sandu said.

One drone crashed into a field near the village of Chumai in Taraclia district, while another exploded between the town of Ceadir-Lunga and the village of Valea Perjei.

According to Moldova's Police General Inspectorate, fragments found in Ceadir-Lunga confirmed that the drone was of Russian origin.

The border police reported no injuries, and authorities have isolated the area for further investigation.

"Experts from the technical and explosive division of the police are at both locations and are conducting an investigation. The drones will be studied in more detail in the future," the statement said.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian drones have repeatedly crashed on Moldovan territory, and missiles have violated its airspace, prompting strong condemnation from Chisinau.

On Jan. 17, Romania's Defense Ministry confirmed the discovery of Russian drone fragments in two communities along the Romania-Ukraine border.