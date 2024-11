This audio is created with AI assistance



Moldovan authoroties found two Russian drones in the the Kaushan and Rishkan districts.

"Two Russian decoy drones—used to mislead Ukrainian air defenses—crashed in Moldova today, endangering Moldovan lives and violating our airspace," Mihai Popsoi, Moldova's Foreign Ministry, said on X on Nov. 10.

"We firmly condemn these aggressive incursions and reiterate our condemnation of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine," he added.