Governor: Russian attack damages granary in Poltava Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on Feb. 2 damaged a grain silo in Poltava Oblast, destroying a part of the harvest stored inside, Filip Pronin, the regional governor, said on Feb. 3.

Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukrainian businesses, particularly those in the agricultural sector, as part of its aggression against Ukraine, which has included economic harm.

Following Moscow’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allowed Ukraine to export its agricultural products during the full-scale invasion, Russian forces have intensified attacks against Ukraine’s ports and agricultural facilities.

“The enemy's actions constantly threaten the food security of Ukraine,” Pronin said on Telegram.

He didn’t specify when and where exactly the attack on the granary occurred. Ukrainian officials do not always specify the locations of attacks for security reasons.

Late on Feb. 2, Pronin reported that Russia had struck the Myrhorod district. There were no casualties, he said then.

Poltava Oblast is located in central Ukraine.

According to the World Bank, 20% of Ukrainian businesses have suffered damage from Russian aggression, while 70% have been hit financially. Those in Ukraine’s eastern regions have suffered the most.