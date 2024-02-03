Skip to content
Governor: Russian attack damages granary in Poltava Oblast

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 3, 2024 4:12 PM 1 min read
A grain silo in Poltava Oblast damaged by a Russian attack on Feb. 3, 2024. (Filip Pronin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on Feb. 2 damaged a grain silo in Poltava Oblast, destroying a part of the harvest stored inside, Filip Pronin, the regional governor, said on Feb. 3.

Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukrainian businesses, particularly those in the agricultural sector, as part of its aggression against Ukraine, which has included economic harm.

Following Moscow’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allowed Ukraine to export its agricultural products during the full-scale invasion, Russian forces have intensified attacks against Ukraine’s ports and agricultural facilities.

“The enemy's actions constantly threaten the food security of Ukraine,” Pronin said on Telegram.

He didn’t specify when and where exactly the attack on the granary occurred. Ukrainian officials do not always specify the locations of attacks for security reasons.

Late on Feb. 2, Pronin reported that Russia had struck the Myrhorod district. There were no casualties, he said then.

Poltava Oblast is located in central Ukraine.

According to the World Bank, 20% of Ukrainian businesses have suffered damage from Russian aggression, while 70% have been hit financially. Those in Ukraine’s eastern regions have suffered the most.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
10:17 AM

Russia designates human rights campaigner a 'foreign agent'.

According to the Russian Justice Ministry, Oleg Orlov "opposed the special military operation in Ukraine (the Kremlin's official for its full-scale invasion), spread false information about decisions by official bodies of the Russian Federation, and participated in the creation of materials for foreign agents."
1:54 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 102 times in 33 separate attacks on Feb. 2, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.
