Kyiv authorities report shooting down all Russian drones in latest aerial attack on capital

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv officials said the city's air defenses shot down all Russian drones launched at the capital overnight on July 2 in the first drone attack on the capital in almost two weeks.

"Our air defense forces and assets detected and destroyed all enemy targets in the airspace around Kyiv," Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration said on Telegram.

Popko said that according to preliminary information, Russia attacked the city with Iranian-made Shahed drones.

No information on casualties or damages has been made available yet, Popko added, saying that further details about the attack were forthcoming.

Shortly after midnight, air raid alerts were activated in Ukraine's central, eastern, and southern oblasts. The Air Force warned of the threat of drone and missile attacks across the country.