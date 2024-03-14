Russian drone hits residential building in Vinnytsia Oblast, injures 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian drone hit a residential building in Vinnytsia Oblast, Governor Serhii Borzov reported in the evening on March 14.

Three people were hospitalized, the governor said, adding that all relevant services are working on the spot.

No further details were provided at the moment.

Vinnytsia Oblast lies in the central-western part of Ukraine, some 300 kilometers (180 miles) from the front line.

The announcement of the latest attack came amid an air raid alert in the region and a warning from the Air Force that Shahed-type "kamikaze" drones are moving west. Explosions were heard also in the neighboring Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Suspilne reported.