Russian drone hits residential building in Vinnytsia Oblast, injures 3

by Martin Fornusek March 14, 2024 10:19 PM 1 min read
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian drone hit a residential building in Vinnytsia Oblast, Governor Serhii Borzov reported in the evening on March 14.

Three people were hospitalized, the governor said, adding that all relevant services are working on the spot.

No further details were provided at the moment.

Vinnytsia Oblast lies in the central-western part of Ukraine, some 300 kilometers (180 miles) from the front line.

The announcement of the latest attack came amid an air raid alert in the region and a warning from the Air Force that Shahed-type "kamikaze" drones are moving west. Explosions were heard also in the neighboring Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Suspilne reported.

UPDATED: Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih kills 5, injures dozens
The strike started a fire in a multi-story building. Multiple injuries have been reported, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.
Author: Martin Fornusek
