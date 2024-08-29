Russia attacks Kyiv for third time in one week

This audio is created with AI assistance

Debris from intercepted Russian drones damaged several buildings in Kyiv overnight on Aug. 29, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

Several explosions could be heard in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast amid an air raid alert. Air defense had been active in most of central and northern Ukraine.

Drone debris reportedly fell in at least three districts of the capital, causing a fire in one of the affected areas. First responders have been dispatched to the scene.

In the Holosiivskyi district, drone debris damaged the doors and windows of one of the apartments. No casualties were reported, according to the mayor.

Kyiv remains a frequent target of the Russian attacks. On Aug. 26, Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack against Ukraine, killing seven people, injuring nearly 50 others, and targeting the country's energy infrastructure.

Three people were injured following the attack in Kyiv Oblast, the police said in a statement. One of those injured was hurt when a downed drone fell on a road, destroying a car, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.