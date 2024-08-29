Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Kyiv, Russian attacks, Drone attacks
Edit post

Russia attacks Kyiv for third time in one week

by Olena Goncharova August 29, 2024 6:59 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Kyiv's Podil neighborhood is seen without electricity on Nov. 7 after yet another Russian strike on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Debris from intercepted Russian drones damaged several buildings in Kyiv overnight on Aug. 29, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

Several explosions could be heard in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast amid an air raid alert. Air defense had been active in most of central and northern Ukraine.

Drone debris reportedly fell in at least three districts of the capital, causing a fire in one of the affected areas. First responders have been dispatched to the scene.

In the Holosiivskyi district, drone debris damaged the doors and windows of one of the apartments. No casualties were reported, according to the mayor.

Kyiv remains a frequent target of the Russian attacks. On Aug. 26, Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack against Ukraine, killing seven people, injuring nearly 50 others, and targeting the country's energy infrastructure.

Three people were injured following the attack in Kyiv Oblast, the police said in a statement. One of those injured was hurt when a downed drone fell on a road, destroying a car, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

‘A near-death feeling:’ Largest-yet Russian attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure brings back widespread power outages
Viktoriia Skyba, a 29-year-old mother of two, didn’t have the time to reach a bomb shelter when Russia attacked her town during what Ukrainian officials have said is the largest attack on Ukraine since the full-scale invasion. She saw a missile flying above her house and a large pillar of
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.