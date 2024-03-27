Russian drone attack in Kherson Oblast kills woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone struck the village of Mykhailivka in Kherson Oblast on March 27, killing a 61-year-old woman, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Mykhailivka, a small village on the western bank of the Dnipro River, has been hit by Russian attacks numerous times since it was liberated from Russian occupation in the fall of 2022.

Prokudin said that the woman had been killed in her own home as a result of the drone strike.

The day before, a Russian drone dropped a bomb on the town of Beryslav, located about 70 kilometers from Mykhailivka, injuring a 50-year-old man.

Two other men were injured in a similar attack in Beryslav on March 23. One of the victims suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his legs. The other suffered a contusion and multiple injuries to the head, face, and legs, officials said.