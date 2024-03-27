Skip to content
Russian drone attack in Kherson Oblast kills woman

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 27, 2024 2:56 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022, after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
A Russian drone struck the village of Mykhailivka in Kherson Oblast on March 27, killing a 61-year-old woman, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Mykhailivka, a small village on the western bank of the Dnipro River, has been hit by Russian attacks numerous times since it was liberated from Russian occupation in the fall of 2022.

Prokudin said that the woman had been killed in her own home as a result of the drone strike.  

The day before, a Russian drone dropped a bomb on the town of Beryslav, located about 70 kilometers from Mykhailivka, injuring a 50-year-old man.

Two other men were injured in a similar attack in Beryslav on March 23. One of the victims suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his legs. The other suffered a contusion and multiple injuries to the head, face, and legs, officials said.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
