Russian drone attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast injures 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia carried out a drone attack against Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on March 23, injuring two men aged 31, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

One of the victims suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his legs. The other suffered a contusion and multiple injuries to the head, face, and legs, officials said.

Both the injured men are in medical care. No further details were provided at the moment.

Beryslav, a town with a pre-war population of 12,000, lies at the western bank of the Dnipro River, almost 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) east of the regional center, Kherson.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River, such as Beryslav, in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Earlier on March 23, Russian forces struck a relief center in the Novooleksandrivka community of the Beryslav district, wounding three people.