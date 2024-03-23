Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Kherson Oblast, Beryslav, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties
Russian drone attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast injures 2

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 23, 2024 7:18 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022, after Russia's retreat from Kherson.
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022, after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia carried out a drone attack against Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on March 23, injuring two men aged 31, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

One of the victims suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his legs. The other suffered a contusion and multiple injuries to the head, face, and legs, officials said.

Both the injured men are in medical care. No further details were provided at the moment.

Beryslav, a town with a pre-war population of 12,000, lies at the western bank of the Dnipro River, almost 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) east of the regional center, Kherson.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River, such as Beryslav, in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Earlier on March 23, Russian forces struck a relief center in the Novooleksandrivka community of the Beryslav district, wounding three people.

3:43 PM

Putin seeking to blame Ukraine for Moscow shooting, despite ISIS taking responsibility.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the detained suspected perpetrators of the Moscow shooting allegedly planned to flee to Ukraine without providing any evidence. In his address, the Russian president did not mention the fact that the terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the shooting, nor the warnings of Western countries about a possible terrorist attack in Moscow.
