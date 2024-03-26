Drone-dropped bomb injures civilian in Beryslav

This audio is created with AI assistance

A bomb dropped from a Russian drone has injured a 50-year-old man in Beryslav, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported on March 26.

In a post on Telegram, authorities said the man was hospitalized with leg injuries.

While bomb-dropping drones targeting soldiers of both sides are a regular occurrence on the front lines, such attacks against civilians are far rarer though there has been a recent uptick in Russian forces using the tactic.

Two other men were injured in a similar attack on March 23. One of the victims suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his legs. The other suffered a contusion and multiple injuries to the head, face, and legs, officials said.

Such attacks targeting civilians breach international law.

Beryslav, a town with a pre-war population of 12,000, lies at the western bank of the Dnipro River, almost 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) east of the regional center, Kherson.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River, such as Beryslav, in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Earlier on March 23, Russian forces struck a relief center in the Novooleksandrivka community of the Beryslav district, wounding three people.