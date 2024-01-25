Skip to content
Russian drone attack hits Odesa, 2 casualties reported

by Abbey Fenbert January 25, 2024 3:10 AM 1 min read
Sandbag barricades in Odesa covered with snow on Jan. 9, 2024. (Viacheslav Onyshchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck the city of Odesa with attack drones twice on the night of Jan. 25, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

Kiper said there were two casualties, but did not provide details on the victims.

He also said the drones hit an industrial facility in Odesa, and that residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged in the attack.  

Earlier, Kiper reported on the evening of Jan. 24 that a Russian drone attack injured two men. One required hospitalization for multiple cuts.

The southern port city of Odesa is a frequent target of Russian drone attacks. A drone strike on Jan. 17 injured three people and damaged buildings, forcing the evacuation of 130 people. Russian forces have also repeatedly targeted Odesa's port and grain infrastructure.

