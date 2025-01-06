Russian drone attack against bus in Kherson, kills 1, injures 6

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone strike targeted a bus in a Kherson neighborhood on Jan. 6, killing one person and injuring six others, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The man killed, Volodymyr Shum, 50, was a specialist in the municipal services and landscaping division of the Kherson City Council's municipal economy department.

Among the injured were five women, aged between 29 and 57, and the 66-year-old driver, all of whom were hospitalized with blast injuries and are undergoing medical evaluation.

Kherson and settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River endure daily Russian attacks as Moscow's forces maintain control of the river’s east bank. Prokudin reported an increase in assaults as Russian troops attempt to solidify their positions in the region.

Kherson and its surrounding areas were liberated during Ukraine’s fall 2022 counteroffensive but remain under frequent bombardment. A Dec. 1 attack on a shuttle bus in Kherson killed three and injured eight, according to local authorities.