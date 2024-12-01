Russian drone attack against shuttle bus in Kherson, kills 3, injures at least 8

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia struck a shuttle bus in the regional center of Kherson on Dec. 1, killing three and injuring eight people, local authorities reported.

The attack occurred at 8:15 a.m. local time in the Dniprovskyi district of the city. There were 15 people in the vehicle at the time of the strike.

Seven of the injured were immediately hospitalized. Another victim, a 70-year-old woman, was brought to the hospital later with a mine-blast injury and a fractured tibia, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The injured were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds and various wounds to the chest, abdomen, arms, and legs, Vitalii Khomukha, head of the surgical department of the city hospital, told Suspilne.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River during a counteroffensive in the fall of 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths, as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.