News Feed, Belgorod, Belgorod Oblast, Russia, War, Drone attack
Russian deputy district head killed while inspecting unexploded bomb, local official says

by Chris York and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 2, 2024 11:18 AM 1 min read
The entrance to the Russian city of Belgorod, some 40 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, on May 28, 2023. (Olga Maltseva / AFP via Getty Images)
A Russian deputy district head has been killed and three other officials wounded after a bomb they were inspecting in Russia's Belgorod Oblast exploded, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed on June 2.

According to Gladkov, the deputy head of the Korochan district's administration, Igor Viktorovych Nechiporenko, died "as a result of the detonation of the ammunition."

Nechiporenko's boss, Nikolay Vasilyevich Nesterov was wounded, along with two rural settlement heads.

Gladkov did not specify what type of explosive device they were inspecting at the time but Russia's Defense Ministry claimed two Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight in the Belgorod and Kursk Oblasts, and another four were shot down over Belgorod Oblast during the morning of June 2.

Ukraine does not usually comment on reported attacks against Belgorod. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims made by Russian officials.

Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts. Claims of rocket or drone attacks against the region have become a common occurrence in recent months.

Russia reportedly often uses Belgorod Oblast as a launching ground for cross-border missile strikes against Ukraine.

Authors: Chris York, The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:31 AM

Romania considers supplying Ukraine with Patriot system, Romanian PM says.

Romania is considering equipping Ukraine with advanced Patriot defense systems to counter Russian attacks. However, President Klaus Iohannis clarified that such a decision would require an approval from an autonomous administrative authority responsible for coordinating national defense and security activities.
1:25 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 21 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on June 1. Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, and drone attacks.
4:16 PM

Pause in war will benefit Russia, Zelensky says.

If Russia is able to rebuild its forces during a pause in fighting, it will be able to become strong enough to issue ultimatums to Ukraine, such ceding territory, a pledge not to join alliances (such as NATO), or other undesirable conditions, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.