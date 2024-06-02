Russian deputy district head killed while inspecting unexploded bomb, local official says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

A Russian deputy district head has been killed and three other officials wounded after a bomb they were inspecting in Russia's Belgorod Oblast exploded, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed on June 2.

According to Gladkov, the deputy head of the Korochan district's administration, Igor Viktorovych Nechiporenko, died "as a result of the detonation of the ammunition."

Nechiporenko's boss, Nikolay Vasilyevich Nesterov was wounded, along with two rural settlement heads.

Gladkov did not specify what type of explosive device they were inspecting at the time but Russia's Defense Ministry claimed two Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight in the Belgorod and Kursk Oblasts, and another four were shot down over Belgorod Oblast during the morning of June 2.

Ukraine does not usually comment on reported attacks against Belgorod. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims made by Russian officials.

Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts. Claims of rocket or drone attacks against the region have become a common occurrence in recent months.

Russia reportedly often uses Belgorod Oblast as a launching ground for cross-border missile strikes against Ukraine.