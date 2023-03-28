Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian Defense Ministry to increase weapons production 'seven fold'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 28, 2023 8:28 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that it will increase its ammunition production by "seven to eight times" by the end of the year, CNN reported on March 28.

The announcement was made during Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's tour of weapons-producing factories in Russia's Chelyabinsk and Kirov oblasts.

According to CNN, Russian President Vladimir Putin also claimed in a March 25 interview on Russian state television that Russia would soon be producing "three times" as much ammunition as what the West is currently providing to Ukraine.

The EU approved an initiative on March 20 to procure an additional 1 million artillery shells for Ukraine.

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
