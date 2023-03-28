Russian Defense Ministry to increase weapons production 'seven fold'

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that it will increase its ammunition production by "seven to eight times" by the end of the year, CNN reported on March 28.

The announcement was made during Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's tour of weapons-producing factories in Russia's Chelyabinsk and Kirov oblasts.

According to CNN, Russian President Vladimir Putin also claimed in a March 25 interview on Russian state television that Russia would soon be producing "three times" as much ammunition as what the West is currently providing to Ukraine.

The EU approved an initiative on March 20 to procure an additional 1 million artillery shells for Ukraine.