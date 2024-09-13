Russian counterattack in Kursk Oblast is 'marginal' for now, Pentagon says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Moscow's recent counteroffensive against Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk Oblast is "marginal" at this stage, Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder said on Sept. 12.

Russia recently launched a counterattack in the embattled region, which has been partially held by Ukrainian forces since the start of the cross-border incursion on Aug. 6.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Russian soldiers had regained control of 10 settlements as of Sept. 12. The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

"What we have seen is Russian units beginning to try to conduct some type of counteroffensive in the Kursk region. At this stage, I would say that it is marginal, but something obviously that we're keeping an eye on," Ryder said.

According to Ryder, Ukraine should be provided with necessary capabilities on the front lines, such as armored vehicles and artillery ammunition, to be able to deter any Russian operations elsewhere on the battlefield, including Kursk Oblast.

Speaking of Moscow's counterattack, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that "everything is going according to our plan."

Zelensky said on Sept. 6 that Ukraine controls over 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) and around 100 settlements in Kursk Oblast. According to Kyiv, the incursion was meant to divert Russian forces from Donbas and to prevent further Russian cross-border attacks from Kursk Oblast.

Ukrainian soldiers also have reportedly taken over 600 Russian captives and inflicted 6,000 casualties as of early September.