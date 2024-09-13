The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Kursk Oblast, War, United States
Russian counterattack in Kursk Oblast is 'marginal' for now, Pentagon says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 13, 2024 8:55 AM 2 min read
U.S. Department of Defense Press Secretary Gen. Patrick Ryder holds a press conference at the Pentagon on Aug. 22, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Moscow's recent counteroffensive against Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk Oblast is "marginal" at this stage, Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder said on Sept. 12.

Russia recently launched a counterattack in the embattled region, which has been partially held by Ukrainian forces since the start of the cross-border incursion on Aug. 6.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Russian soldiers had regained control of 10 settlements as of Sept. 12. The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

"What we have seen is Russian units beginning to try to conduct some type of counteroffensive in the Kursk region. At this stage, I would say that it is marginal, but something obviously that we're keeping an eye on," Ryder said.

According to Ryder, Ukraine should be provided with necessary capabilities on the front lines, such as armored vehicles and artillery ammunition, to be able to deter any Russian operations elsewhere on the battlefield, including Kursk Oblast.

Speaking of Moscow's counterattack, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that "everything is going according to our plan."

Zelensky said on Sept. 6 that Ukraine controls over 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) and around 100 settlements in Kursk Oblast. According to Kyiv, the incursion was meant to divert Russian forces from Donbas and to prevent further Russian cross-border attacks from Kursk Oblast.

Ukrainian soldiers also have reportedly taken over 600 Russian captives and inflicted 6,000 casualties as of early September.

Kursk counteroffensive: Will Russia push Ukraine out of its turf?
Over a month after Ukraine launched an unprecedented incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Russian forces have begun counterattacking, aiming to eventually drive Ukrainian troops out of the partially occupied border region. President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed reports about the Kursk counteroffen…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

