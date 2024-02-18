Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses
Edit post

Russian military commander dead after being wounded in Ukraine

by Dominic Culverwell February 18, 2024 2:16 PM 1 min read
Colonel Magomedali Magomedzhanov reportedy died in a hospital in Sevastopol, Crimea on Feb. 14, 2024. (Public Chamber of Dagestan/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A high-level Russian military commander died in a Sevastopol hospital in Russia-occupied Crimea on Feb. 14 after being wounded, according to a statement by the local government of Dagestan, a republic of Russia.

The report doesn't specify where and when the injury occurred.

Colonel Magomedali Magomedzhanov, from Dagestan, was reportedly the deputy commander of the 18th Army and commander of the 61st separate Kirkenes Red Banner Marine Brigade of the Northern Fleet. He died on Feb. 14 during his fourth military operation.

Magomedzhanov previously served in Russia’s campaigns in the North Caucasus and Dagestan, before carrying out missions in Syria, according to the Head of the Republic of Dagestan Sergey Melikov.

The Russian 18th Combined Arms Army was formed in August last year “to free up more experienced units to fight on key axes" in Ukraine, according to the U.K. defense ministry.

The formation is likely "an amalgamation and uplift" of other units operating in Kherson Oblast, including the 22nd Army Corps, which normally forms the Russian garrison in occupied Crimea, the ministry said.

Ukrainian military reports defeating Russian offensive in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
The offensive involved 30 pieces of equipment and a “fairly large” number of enemy troops. Ukraine destroyed 18 pieces of Russian equipment including three tanks, according to the report.
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Dominic Culverwell
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.