Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia, Tanks, Russian offensive
Edit post

Ukrainian military reports defeating Russian offensive in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by Dominic Culverwell February 18, 2024 12:21 PM 1 min read
A Russian vehicle is destroyed during the battle in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Feb. 17, 2024. (Operational Command West/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces defeated a Russian offensive in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Feb. 17, killing 70 troops and injuring 80, the Operational Command West reported on Feb. 18.

The offensive involved 30 pieces of equipment and a “fairly large” number of enemy troops. Ukraine destroyed 18 pieces of Russian equipment, including three tanks, according to the report.

“The much-hyped offensive in the Zaporizhzhia sector collapsed like Caesar Kunikov,” the Operational Command West wrote on Telegram, referring to the Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov, sunk by Ukraine earlier this week.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast remains partly occupied by Russian forces. Ukraine launched a missile strike on Russian rear positions on Feb. 17, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported.

Russian troops have resumed an offensive in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast and captured a position south of the village of Robotyne. The ISW reports that Russian forces are storming the village.

Russian forces struck the city of Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of Feb. 17, damaging an infrastructure facility and leaving around 4,000 residents without heating.

Navy says only 5 Ropucha-class ships left in Russia’s Black Sea Fleet after sinking of Caesar Kunikov
Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said that only five of the 13 “775” ships (code-word for the Ropucha-class landing ships) remained in service in Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Dominic Culverwell
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:55 AM

Biden: US Congress to blame for fall of Avdiivka.

"This morning, Ukraine’s military was forced to withdraw from Avdiivka after Ukrainian soldiers had to ration ammunition due to dwindling supplies as a result of congressional inaction, resulting in Russia’s first notable gains in months," the White House statement said.
12:01 AM

Dutch PM: Russia is 'nothing compared to the collective EU economy.'

The EU's collective economic power is by far superior to Russia, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told the Kyiv Independent on Feb. 17 in an interview at the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, adding that European nations must invest more in defense and support for Ukraine.
7:25 PM

Yermak: Press freedom is 'one of the values we are fighting for'.

Andriy Yermak, Ukraine's Presidential Office head, said that he considers press freedom "one of the most important parts of any democratic society" and "one of the values we are fighting for" when asked about his personal reaction to an investigation accusing the country's security service of surveilling independent journalists.
7:20 PM

Zelensky meets US Senators in Munich, discusses Ukraine aid.

"Held a meeting with the U.S. Senate delegation in Munich. We spoke about Ukraine's main defense needs, namely artillery systems and shells, long-range weapons, electronic warfare systems, and air defense support," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.