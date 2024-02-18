Ukrainian military reports defeating Russian offensive in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces defeated a Russian offensive in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Feb. 17, killing 70 troops and injuring 80, the Operational Command West reported on Feb. 18.



The offensive involved 30 pieces of equipment and a “fairly large” number of enemy troops. Ukraine destroyed 18 pieces of Russian equipment, including three tanks, according to the report.



“The much-hyped offensive in the Zaporizhzhia sector collapsed like Caesar Kunikov,” the Operational Command West wrote on Telegram, referring to the Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov, sunk by Ukraine earlier this week.



Zaporizhzhia Oblast remains partly occupied by Russian forces. Ukraine launched a missile strike on Russian rear positions on Feb. 17, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported.



Russian troops have resumed an offensive in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast and captured a position south of the village of Robotyne. The ISW reports that Russian forces are storming the village.



Russian forces struck the city of Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of Feb. 17, damaging an infrastructure facility and leaving around 4,000 residents without heating.