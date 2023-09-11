Russian-backed military blogger killed in Donetsk

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian-backed military blogger Gennady Dubovy was killed in a car accident in occupied Donetsk, Russian-state media reported on Sept. 11. According to the report, he was hit by a car while walking to pick up flowers for his wife.

Dubovoy was the editor-in-chief of the "DNR" media outlet "Voice of the People - Voice of the Republic" and reported on the activities of the unit of the deceased militant Arsen Pavlov with the call sign "Motorola".

The blogger also took part in hostilities in Ukraine.