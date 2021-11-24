Russian authorities arrest 31 Crimean Tatars in occupied peninsula

This audio is created with AI assistance

They were detained on the evening of Nov. 23 after gathering near a detention center, waiting for the release of Crimean lawyer Edem Semedlyaev.

Semedlyaev spent 12 days behind bars for refusing to stop audio recording police while they were arresting other Crimean Tatars in October.

The detainees included 10 women and five journalists, as well as a 14-year-old girl. Most were held overnight and accused of disturbing public order, Crimean activist Mumine Saliyeva told the Kyiv Independent.

Russia has waged an ongoing repression campaign against Crimean Tatars, the peninsula’s native ethnic group that has defied Russia’s 2014 annexation.