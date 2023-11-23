Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Russian attacks on Kherson injure woman, 2 children

by Martin Fornusek November 23, 2023 6:52 PM 2 min read
Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin (C) during the meeting of the regional defense council on Oct. 13, 2023. (Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)
Russian attacks on Kherson on Nov. 23 injured a 39-year-old woman, a 15-year-old boy, and an 11-year-old girl, said Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration.

The woman was wounded in the streets of the city's Dniprovskyi municipal district at around 4 p.m., Mrochko reported.

The two children, who are siblings, were reportedly wounded in the same district. The boy suffered injuries to his head, leg, and back, and the girl sustained facial injuries and an acute reaction to stress, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Both of the minors are now in medical care, the governor noted.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements west of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian forces were pushed to the east of the river, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Three people were killed and five injured in a Russian cluster munitions attack on Kherson earlier on Nov. 23. A 70-year-old man was killed in a Russian strike on the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on the same day, the governor reported.

Author: Martin Fornusek
6:44 PM

Drone attack reported in multiple Russian oblasts.

Ukrainian attack drones hit their target on Russian territory, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Dec. 22, citing a source in intelligence. Earlier on Dec. 22, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed air defense systems in Moscow, Kaluga, and Bryansk oblasts had stopped an attempted Ukrainian drone attack.
4:33 PM

Netherlands to deliver 18 F-16s to Ukraine.

The Netherlands will deliver 18 F-16s to Ukraine, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte confirmed during a phone call to President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 22. "Besides an export permit, a number of other criteria must also still be met before delivery can take place, including requirements for personnel and infrastructure," Rutte said on X.
3:39 PM

Japan to transfer Patriot missiles to US.

Japan changed its laws regarding arms exports, allowing for the transfer of weapons, the Japanese Foreign Ministry announced on Dec. 22. The ministry added that it will send the U.S. Patriot missiles, paving the way for the U.S. to replenish its stocks while potentially sending Ukraine some of its own current supply.
7:49 AM

China-Russia 2023 trade surpasses $200 billion.

Chinese-Russian bilateral trade hit $218 billion from January-November 2023, surpassing the $200 billion goal the two countries set in 2019, CNN reported following the China-Russia annual year-end meeting.
5:38 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on Dec. 21, firing 24 times and causing at least 86 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
