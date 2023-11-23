Russian attacks on Kherson injure woman, 2 children

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on Kherson on Nov. 23 injured a 39-year-old woman, a 15-year-old boy, and an 11-year-old girl, said Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration.

The woman was wounded in the streets of the city's Dniprovskyi municipal district at around 4 p.m., Mrochko reported.

The two children, who are siblings, were reportedly wounded in the same district. The boy suffered injuries to his head, leg, and back, and the girl sustained facial injuries and an acute reaction to stress, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Both of the minors are now in medical care, the governor noted.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements west of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian forces were pushed to the east of the river, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Three people were killed and five injured in a Russian cluster munitions attack on Kherson earlier on Nov. 23. A 70-year-old man was killed in a Russian strike on the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on the same day, the governor reported.