Governor: Russian attack on Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, kills 1

Russian forces struck Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on the morning of Nov. 23, killing an elderly civilian, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The 70-year-old man was cycling down the street at the time of the attack, according to Prokudin.

Beryslav, with a pre-war population of 12,000 lying around 60 kilometers east of Kherson, was for a time occupied by Russian forces until its liberation in Ukraine's fall offensive last year.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River, such as Beryslav, in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

A Russian attack on Nov. 23 wounded a 51-year-old woman in Kherson Oblast’s village of Antonivka, Prokudin said earlier.