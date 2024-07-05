Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast kills woman, injures 14 people

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked the village of Komar in Donetsk Oblast on July 5, killing a woman and injuring at least 14 other people, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

The center of the front-line village came under three Russian strikes, according to the prosecutors. The attack damaged residential buildings, an administrative building and vehicles.

One of the victims died while receiving medical care, the statement read.

The type of weapons Russia used for the attack is being determined.

Settlements in Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

Three people were killed and 27 injured in the region over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.