Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Donetsk Oblast, Russian attack, Ukraine, War
Edit post

Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast kills woman, injures 14 people

by Kateryna Denisova July 5, 2024 5:01 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russia's attacks on the village of Komar in the Volnovakha district in Donetsk Oblast on July 5, 2024. (Prosecutor General's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian troops attacked the village of Komar in Donetsk Oblast on July 5, killing a woman and injuring at least 14 other people, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.  

The center of the front-line village came under three Russian strikes, according to the prosecutors. The attack damaged residential buildings, an administrative building and vehicles.

One of the victims died while receiving medical care, the statement read.

The type of weapons Russia used for the attack is being determined.

Settlements in Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

Three people were killed and 27 injured in the region over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 7, injure 43 over past day
Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least seven civilians and injured at least 43 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on July 5.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:01 PM

Putin believes Trump is 'sincere' about ending war.

Speaking from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Kazakhstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "we take (former President Donald Trump's declared intention to end the war) completely seriously."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.