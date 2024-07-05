Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties
Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 7, injure 43 over past day

by Martin Fornusek July 5, 2024 9:48 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast on July 4-5, 2024. (Governor Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least seven civilians and injured at least 43 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on July 5.

In Donetsk Oblast, three people were killed and 27 were injured in Russian attacks over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

The fatalities included residents of Stinky, Zavitne, and Krasnohorivka, according to the statement.

Injuries were reported in Novohrodivka, Ukrainsk, Pivnichne, Kurakhovne, Myrne, Kleban-Byk, and Kostiantynivka.

In Kharkiv Oblast, three people were killed and six injured over the past day, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

A man was killed in a Russian attack against the village of Losivka in the afternoon on July 4. Two women died in the villages Hlushkivka and Ruska Lozova earlier the same day, the governor said.

In Hlushkivka, four women and one man were injured, and another man was injured in Ruska Lozova.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured three people over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. A medical facility, a gas pipeline, as well as residential and other buildings were reportedly damaged.

Russia launched a missile attack against the Odesa area, damaging port infrastructure, Governor Oleh Kiper reported. One civilian was killed, and seven others were injured, he said.

Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

Russia launched 32 Shahed-type drones against Ukraine overnight, all of which were shot down, the Air Force said.

Author: Martin Fornusek
