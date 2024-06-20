Skip to content
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 14 over past day

by Kateryna Denisova June 20, 2024 10:16 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on June 19, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
Russian attacks against Ukraine killed 4 people and injured 14 over the past day, regional authorities said on June 20.

Russia targeted a total of 13 Ukrainian oblasts — Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter four regions.

The Pokrovsk, Bakhmut and Kramatorsk districts came under Russian attack in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Two people were killed in the city of Toretsk and the village of Rozkishne, according to him. Four more residents of the region suffered injuries, Filashkin said.

Three men aged 30, 41 and 63 were injured in a Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight, Governor Serhii Lysak said. Two of them were hospitalized in moderate condition.

The attack damaged seven houses, five outbuildings, power lines, building equipment, and a car, according to the governor.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian air strikes on the villages of Novoosynove and Kruhliakivka in the Kupiansk district injured two men and a woman, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

An attack on the village of Vilkhivka killed a woman and injured a man, damaging 10 houses, according to the local authorities.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast damaged 14 houses, two high-rise buildings, a pipeline, a farm, and the territory of a shopping center, said Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. One person was killed and three injured in the region over the past day, according to Prokudin.

Russia launched nine missiles and 27 drones against Ukraine overnight on June 20, damaging energy infrastructure in Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk oblasts. Ukraine shot down all drones and five missiles, the Air Force reported.

Ukraine war latest: Russia intensifies attacks near Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast
Key developments on June 19: * Russia, North Korea sign strategic partnership agreement * Russia has moved almost all ground forces from Finland’s vicinity to Ukraine, media report * After a ‘long lull,’ Ukraine reports intensified Russian attacks near Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast * Denmark announ…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Kateryna Denisova
