Russian attacks on Donetsk, Kherson oblasts kill 4 people over past 24 hours

Russian attacks on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts killed four people over the past 24 hours, local governors reported on May 18.



Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote that three people were killed, one of whom was a child, while eight others sustained injuries due to Russian shelling. One of the injured was also a child.

Russian forces shelled Kherson Oblast 90 times, firing 529 shells from heavy artillery, Grads, tanks, drones, and aviation. The city of Kherson was shelled three times.

One person was killed and another injured in Kostiantynivka, according to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Two people were injured in the village of Katerynivka and another in the village of Umanske.

Additionally, Kyrylenko wrote that the body of a child who died during the Russian occupation was exhumed in the village of Tetyanivka.

A total of 1,521 people have been killed in Donetsk Oblast since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion and an additional 3,543 people have been injured.

However, these numbers do not include the casualty rates in occupied Volnovakha and Mariupol, as they are currently impossible to calculate. The actual casualty numbers are much higher.