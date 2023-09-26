Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attacks kill 9, injure 13 in Ukraine over past day

by Dinara Khalilova September 26, 2023 11:45 AM 2 min read
A house damaged by one of the Russian attacks against Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Sept. 25, 2023. (Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian multi-weapon attacks against Ukraine killed nine civilians and wounded another 13 on Sept. 25, regional authorities reported on Sept. 26.

A total of nine Ukrainian oblasts were targeted on that day — Sumy, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv. Casualties were reported in the last four regions.

Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast 93 times, firing 491 projectiles from various weapons, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Six people were killed, and 10 more were wounded, said Prokudin. The attacks reportedly damaged an administration building, several educational institutions, a communal building, a dormitory, a pharmacy, a food enterprise, and a market.

The same day, Russian attacks killed two civilians in Donetsk Oblast’s village of Zvanivka, some 25 kilometers north of Bakhmut, acting Governor Ihor Moroz reported. Russia hit multiple settlements in the region, damaging seven houses, two apartment buildings, an industrial building, a market, and several cafes, Moroz added.

Russia’s military targeted 23 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, damaging 28 homes and civilian infrastructure facilities, the regional administration said on Facebook. In the front-line settlements of Plavni and Huliaipole, Russian shelling killed an elderly man and injured another 64-year-old resident, according to the Zaporizhzhia Oblast authorities.

Three districts in Kharkiv Oblast also came under Russian attacks, with two residents wounded in the city of Vovchansk, said Governor Oleh Synehuibov. The attacks damaged houses, outbuildings, cars, and a power line as well as caused fire at a landfill and in a forest, added the official.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
