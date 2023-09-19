Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attacks kill 6, injure 17 in past day, overnight

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 19, 2023 10:27 AM 2 min read
A drone attack set fire in a warehouse in Lviv in the early hours of Sept. 19, 2023. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine have killed six civilians and wounded another 17 in the past day and overnight, regional authorities reported on Sept. 19.

Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi reported that 18 attack drones were sent toward the region, 15 of which were shot down by air defense systems.

Industrial warehouses in the city were hit by three strikes, causing fires to break out and injuring one 26-year-old man, Kozytskyi said.

The body of another man was later found under the rubble, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said.

An overnight attack in Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast caused a multi-story building to collapse, according to Serhii Lysak, the region's governor.

Since yesterday evening, Nikopol and the surrounding region were attacked twice with artillery fire, injuring a 71-year-old man and damaging six homes, Lysak said.

Three people were killed and 11 more were injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast over the last day, Oleksandr Prokudin, the region's governor, reported. The city of Kherson was hit by 11 strikes over the past day, Prokudin said.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks in the past day have killed two civilians and injured four others, the regional military administration reported. One person was killed in Avdiivka and another in Toretsk.

Local authorities reported the downing of drones across southern, central, and western Ukraine, including Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Mykolaiv Oblast, and Odesa Oblast.

Russian forces launched 30 drones toward Ukraine overnight and air defense systems downed 27 of them, the Air Force reported.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
