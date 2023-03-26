Russian attacks kill 5 civilians, injure 25 across Ukraine over past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched attacks against eight Ukrainian oblasts over the past day, killing five civilians and injuring 25 more, according to the report by Ukraine’s Defense Ministry media center.

Attacks were reported in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts.

According to the report, Russia attacked a total of 132 settlements using mortars, tanks, artillery, S-300 missiles, drones, and tactical aviation. Sixty-three infrastructure facilities were hit.

Earlier in the day, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported that Russia attacked Ukrainian-controlled parts of the southern oblast 49 times within 24 hours, injuring nine people.