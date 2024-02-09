Russian attacks kill 4, injure 12 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia carried out attacks against nine of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least four civilians and injuring at least 12, regional authorities reported on Feb. 9.

Russia launched artillery and mortar attacks on around 15 settlements in the Kharkiv Oblast over the past day, injuring a 47-year-old security guard in the Zmiiv community, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian attacks damaged a hotel, houses, a private enterprise, and a gas pipeline in the oblast.

Russian forces launched 82 attacks against Kherson Oblast over the past day, killing two people, injuring one, damaging residential areas, a medical institution, and a critical infrastructure in the oblast, Governor Oleksandr Produkin said.

Russia hit Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts in Donetsk Oblast over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

The attack on the oblast killed two civilians in Avdiivka and Selydove and injured seven in Selydove.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, Russia hit the Kutsurub community with drones, injuring one resident and damaging an ambulance, Governor Vitalii Kim said.

Overnight, Russia also hit the Horokhiv community in the oblast, damaging a farm, three trucks, a bus, and warehouses.

Russian troops launched 156 strikes against 24 settlements of Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day, injuring two people, Governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram.

Russian military made seven attacks on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over the past day, damaging private houses, several gas pipelines, and power lines, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Russia also hit the Marhanets community in the oblast overnight.

Luhansk, Odesa, and Sumy oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.