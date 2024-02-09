Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine
Edit post

Russian attacks kill 4, injure 12 over past day

by Mariia Tril February 9, 2024 11:53 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast on Feb. 8, 2024. (Governor Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia carried out attacks against nine of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least four civilians and injuring at least 12, regional authorities reported on Feb. 9.

Russia launched artillery and mortar attacks on around 15 settlements in the Kharkiv Oblast over the past day, injuring a 47-year-old security guard in the Zmiiv community, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian attacks damaged a hotel, houses, a private enterprise, and a gas pipeline in the oblast.

Russian forces launched 82 attacks against Kherson Oblast over the past day, killing two people, injuring one, damaging residential areas, a medical institution, and a critical infrastructure in the oblast, Governor Oleksandr Produkin said.

Russia hit Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts in Donetsk Oblast over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

The attack on the oblast killed two civilians in Avdiivka and Selydove and injured seven in Selydove.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, Russia hit the Kutsurub community with drones, injuring one resident and damaging an ambulance, Governor Vitalii Kim said.

Overnight, Russia also hit the Horokhiv community in the oblast, damaging a farm, three trucks, a bus, and warehouses.

Russian troops launched 156 strikes against 24 settlements of Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day, injuring two people, Governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram.

Russian military made seven attacks on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over the past day, damaging private houses, several gas pipelines, and power lines, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Russia also hit the Marhanets community in the oblast overnight.

Luhansk, Odesa, and Sumy oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

Who is General Syrskyi, Ukraine’s new chief commander?
Following months of reports about a rift in Ukraine’s political and military leadership, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, who had led Ukraine’s military since before the full-scale invasion. Zelensky replaced Zaluzhnyi with General Oleksandr Syrskyi, who…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Mariia Tril
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:20 PM

Zelensky grants Hero of Ukraine award to Zaluzhnyi.

President Volodymyr Zelensky conferred the Hero of Ukraine award, the highest national decoration in Ukraine, to ex-Commander-in-Chief Valelrii Zaluzhyni, according to a presidential decree from Feb. 8.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
8:56 AM

Russia claims it destroyed 19 drones over 4 regions, Black Sea.

The Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing Russia's Defense Ministry, that its air defense "shot down two Ukrainian drones over Kursk Oblast, five over Bryansk Oblast, four over Orlov Oblast, two over Krasnodar Krai, and six over the Black Sea" overnight on Feb. 9.
8:08 AM

Air Force: Ukraine downs 10 drones overnight.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 10 of the 16 Shahed-type drones Russia launched from the Cape of Chauda in occupied Crimea and Russia's Kursk region, the Air Force reported on Feb. 9.
5:39 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces launched 41 attacks on Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Feb. 8 targeting 11 communities, the regional administration reported. The shelling caused at least 251 explosions in the area.
12:44 AM

US announces ban on import of Russian diamonds.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Feb. 8 imposed a ban on non-industrial diamonds mined in Russia, prohibiting their export regardless of whether they were processed in Russia or substantially transformed in a third country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.