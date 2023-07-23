Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attacks kill 4, injure 11 in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 23, 2023 2:29 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on July 22. (Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s shelling of Donetsk Oblast killed four people and wounded 11 over the past day, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on July 23.

According to him, people were killed in the settlements of Sofiivka, Avdiivka, Toretsk, and Fedorivka.

Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that Russian troops targeted north part of the oblast with artillery and rocket launchers.

The Prosecutor’s Office said among those killed were three women and a 51-year-old man. According to the report, nine people aged 31-71 were hospitalized following the attacks.

"They were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel injuries, and other injuries," Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office wrote on Facebook.

Kyrylenko also said that Russian shelling damaged multiple buildings across the oblast.

Large portions of Donetsk Oblast are occupied by Russian forces, and the region remains a target of recurrent attacks and shelling.

On July 21, Russian troops launched an artillery attack against the village of Druzhba in Donetsk Oblast, killing two children.

"One of the projectiles hit the yard where the children were, a 10-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. Brother and sister. They received injuries incompatible with life," Kyrylenko wrote following the attack.

