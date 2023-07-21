Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Russian shelling kills 2 children in Donetsk Oblast

by Daria Shulzhenko July 21, 2023 6:03 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian July 21 attack on the village of Druzhba in Donetsk Oblast. The attack killed two children. (Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops launched an artillery attack against the village of Druzhba in Donetsk Oblast at around 3 p.m. on July 21, killing two children, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram.

"One of the projectiles hit the yard where the children were, a 10-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. Brother and sister. They received injuries incompatible with life," Kyrylenko wrote.

The Interior Ministry reported that the boy was killed at the site of the attack and his sister died in the hospital later in the day.

The attack also injured an elderly woman who was hospitalized, Kyrylenko added.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Russian all-out war against Ukraine has killed 494 children and injured 1,068 since Feb. 24 last year. Also, over 19,500 children have been forcibly deported to Russia.

Large portions of Donetsk Oblast are occupied by Russian forces, and the region remains a target of recurrent attacks and shelling.

Author: Daria Shulzhenko
