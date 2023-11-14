Skip to content
Russian attacks kill 3, injure 19 over past day

by Elsa Court November 14, 2023 10:31 AM 2 min read
Damage to an apartment building as a result of a Russian attack in Donetsk Oblast on Nov. 13, 2023. (Ihor Moroz / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks have left three Ukrainian civilians dead and 19 injured over the past day, local officials reported early on Nov. 14.

Kherson Oblast was hit by heavy Russian shelling over the course of the day, killing three people. Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast 124 times, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Another 15 people, including a child, were injured. Russian troops fired 618 projectiles, of which 69 were fired at the city of Kherson.

Houses, an educational institution, a commercial port, factory buildings, and a hospital were among the targets.

The attacks come just days after the city marked a year since it was liberated from Russian occupation on Nov. 11, 2022.

In Donetsk Oblast, two civilians were wounded in Avdiivka and one was wounded in a village outside of Marinka, acting Governor Ihor Moroz reported.

Homes, farms, and industrial buildings were damaged by Russian shelling across the region.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was also hit by heavy artillery over the past day, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

An attack on the area around Nikopol injured a 42-year-old man and damaged homes, a gas pipeline, and a power line.

Three homes, a car, and a greenhouse were then damaged in Nikopol and the nearby city of Marhanets in an overnight attack.

A drone was also shot down overnight over Pavlohrad, according to Lysak.  

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported a number of Russian attacks across the region, with no civilian casualties.

Russian shelling damaged a milk processing plant in Kupiansk, where there are "fierce battles," the governor said.

Russian forces used six Shahed drones in a evening attack on Izium, four of which were shot down by air defense. The strike damaged an enterprise and caused a fire to break out, Syniehubov said.

Chernihiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts were also hit by attacks, but no casualties were reported.

Author: Elsa Court
