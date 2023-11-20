Skip to content
Russian attacks kill 3, injure 9 in Ukraine over past 24 hours

by Dinara Khalilova November 20, 2023 10:44 AM 2 min read
Cars destroyed in a Russian attack on a transport facility in Kherson, Ukraine, on Nov. 20, 2023. (Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)
Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past 24 hours killed three people and wounded nine, including a child, regional authorities reported.

Russia targeted a total of nine Ukrainian oblasts — Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy. Casualties were reported in the latter three regions.

Russian forces hit a transport facility in Kherson on the morning of Nov. 20, killing two drivers and injuring one person, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. A residential building and vehicles were damaged, he said.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast in the previous 24 hours wounded six people, including a child, according to Prokudin.

Russian troops reportedly launched 51 strikes against the southern region, using mortars, artillery, Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, rocket-propelled grenades, anti-aircraft guns, tanks, drones, and aviation.

A Russian mortar attack in the village of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast on Nov. 19 resulted in the death of a 51-year-old man, the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office wrote.

Russian forces targeted three districts in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv Oblast in the past day, injuring two male civilians aged 53 and 74 in the village of Vilcha, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram.

The attacks damaged at least three houses, outbuildings, an infrastructure facility, and agricultural equipment, according to Syniehubov.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
11:56 PM

Zelensky: European Commission to analyze Ukrainian legislation.

In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the European Commission will soon begin assessing Ukrainian legislation for compliance with EU laws. The screening will be the first step in Ukraine's soon-to-start accession talks with the EU.
11:22 AM

Putin: Russia has no reason or interest to fight with NATO directly.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Dec. 17 denied that he has designs to attack any NATO country, reacting to the speech of U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this month. Putin has made multiple threats in the past to neighboring states. Russia is currently occupying parts of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova.
