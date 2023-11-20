Russian attacks kill 3, injure 9 in Ukraine over past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past 24 hours killed three people and wounded nine, including a child, regional authorities reported.

Russia targeted a total of nine Ukrainian oblasts — Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy. Casualties were reported in the latter three regions.

Russian forces hit a transport facility in Kherson on the morning of Nov. 20, killing two drivers and injuring one person, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. A residential building and vehicles were damaged, he said.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast in the previous 24 hours wounded six people, including a child, according to Prokudin.

Russian troops reportedly launched 51 strikes against the southern region, using mortars, artillery, Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, rocket-propelled grenades, anti-aircraft guns, tanks, drones, and aviation.

A Russian mortar attack in the village of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast on Nov. 19 resulted in the death of a 51-year-old man, the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office wrote.

Russian forces targeted three districts in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv Oblast in the past day, injuring two male civilians aged 53 and 74 in the village of Vilcha, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram.

The attacks damaged at least three houses, outbuildings, an infrastructure facility, and agricultural equipment, according to Syniehubov.